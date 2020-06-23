Just Released

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa is participating in the Summer Food Service Program

Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. (To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. The income guidelines for reduced-price meals by family size are listed on the next page.) Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Gregory & Suzie Glazer Burt Boys & Girls Clubs

June 8 – Aug. 14

Lunch will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m.

PM will be served from 2-3 p.m.