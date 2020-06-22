Just Released

Goodguys 29th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals Cruises into the Iowa State Fairgrounds, July 3-5

The Goodguys 29th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASF cruises into the Iowa State Fairgrounds, July 3-5, for a three-day 4th of July weekend celebration of cool cars, cool people, and good times. It’s been nearly 4 months since the Goodguys event semi truck and trailer has ventured out, but it will be rolling east as Goodguys prepares for a 2020 comeback in the nation’s Heartland.

A full list of event activities are on tap for this epic weekend, highlighted by the Duel in the Des Moines AutoCross racing competition, Saturday Specialty parking areas, Goodguys Top 10 Builder Awards selected by Roger Burman of Lakeside Rods & Rides, swap meet and Cars 4 Sale area, plus the Saturday Night Fireworks Extravaganza. In addition, two of the most prestigious annual Goodguys awards of the year will be up for grabs in Iowa! The Goodguys 2020 Classic Instruments Street Rod and PPG Street Machine of the Year will be crowned on Saturday night at a special awards ceremony as part of our Saturday Night Fireworks Extravaganza!

The $15 off vehicle pre-registration discount for Members has been extended to Sunday, June 28 at 11:59 p.m. Registering online will help keep the at-event check in process smooth and healthy for all attending.

In alignment with our “Goodguys Cares” health and safety guidelines, we are highly encouraging all attendees to purchase their tickets online prior to the event to help us promote a contactless purchase environment for the show. All tickets purchased will be emailed to your in-box where they can be printed out or have it scanned directly from your phone.

Social distancing and additional health and hygiene standards will be in effect at all times during the event and masks will be required to enter in to any indoor areas of the event. For the complete summary of “Goodguys Cares” and the requirements for the event, visit the official event details page at https://good-guys.com/hln.