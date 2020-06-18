Just Released

Hoyt Sherman Place Postpones Jazz in July Free Summer Concert Series to 2021

Due to the challenges the coronavirus pandemic presents to live music and the crowds it draws, Hoyt Sherman Place has decided to forego hosting its free Jazz in July performances this summer and will instead push them to July 2021. This decision was made with the support of Jazz in July’s sponsor Principal Foundation, who also looks forward with excitement to bringing the series back next year when it’s safe for patrons and performers alike to enjoy.

SAVE THE DATES: Jazz in July 2021 will be Tuesdays, July 13, 20 and 27.

In 2019, Hoyt Sherman Place revived the Jazz in July series with the help of sponsors Principal Foundation and Faegre Baker Daniels. John Krantz, a member of the Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation Board of Directors and a key member of the local Jazz community, worked with the staff to present the event in a new way; with performances on the lawn and in the theater, combining both local artists and top-notch jazz performers from across the nation. John and his wife, Penny Krantz, also donated funds for the new outdoor stage.

Krantz stated, “Everyone associated with Hoyt Sherman Place was excited to present some truly outstanding jazz artists to the Des Moines Community this year. After considering all the options, it was unfortunately decided that if we can’t do the spectacular event like we planned due to the current circumstances, we will bring it back even bigger and better in July 2021.”