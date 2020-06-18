Just Released

ChildServe Announces Forward Together Campaign Exceeds $10 Million Goal: Largest fundraising campaign in organization’s history to change landscape of Iowa’s pediatric healthcare system

ChildServe announced today, its largest fundraising effort in the organization’s 92-year history, the Forward Together campaign, has surpassed its $10 million goal. The campaign was launched in December 2018 with an anticipated three-year timeline. Thanks to the generosity of 168 donors, including 97 first-time contributors, the Forward Together campaign generated $10,640,164 in 16 months.

“In the midst of navigating COVID-19, ChildServe supporters have proven that even when we’re apart, we can still move Forward Together,” said Teri Wahlig, M.D., ChildServe CEO. “We are so grateful to our board members who helped lead this charge and the incredible generosity of our donors who believe in our mission to help children with special healthcare needs live a great life. Our services impact more than 4,600 children across Iowa each year, and we are proud to further fulfill an important role in pediatrics for children and families when they need it most.”

“ChildServe’s mission is what touches the hearts of our donors and supporters. As a result, this campaign will allow for new construction projects and expanded programs that will enable more children in Iowa to receive the care they need. That’s what makes our work and the generosity of our donors worthwhile,” said Tom Mahoney, ChildServe Forward Together Campaign Chair. “I am grateful to all the donors who enable ChildServe to offer continued hope and expert care to even more children and families in Iowa.”

With fundraising complete, ChildServe is moving forward to bring the three campaign initiatives to life. The initiatives include: opening a pediatric behavioral health clinic, building a new pediatric inpatient rehabilitation unit, and expanding specialized, 24/7 nursing care for individuals with complex medical needs.