Just Released

NOCE REOPENING JULY 11

Noce is proud to reopen its doors for a limited live audience show on Saturday, July 11 with The Max Wellman Quartet, featuring Nate Sparks. This show will be Noce’s first production with a live audience in the room in four months, and it will also occur a day after Wellman’s 29th birthday. Sets will occur at 7 and 9 p.m. with tickets sold in advance at noce.ticketleap.com.

The club has taken extreme precautions in planning its reopening, from customer temperature screening, operating at 35 percent capacity, and requiring masks for staff and patrons. A full rundown of the extensive safety procedures can be found at nocedsm.com/reopening.

Following the show on the 11th, Noce plans on opening up for shows on Thursday and Saturday evenings for the rest of the month of July.

Vocalist Max Wellman is enticing music lovers throughout the region. With a sound evoking the likes of Sinatra and Connick, Wellman’s recordings & performances promise that the Great American Songbook is alive and well for a new generation of listeners. Wellman co-founded Noce, a state-of-the-art jazz club in the Western Gateway neighborhood of downtown Des Moines. Additionally, Wellman has appeared at some of the great clubs throughout the country, from Dizzy’s Club Coca Cola at Lincoln Center to Andy’s Jazz Club in Chicago to Dazzle in Denver & many in between. Performances alongside vocalist Rose Colella & pianist Annie Booth have been met with rave reviews.

Nate Sparks is a New York-based composer/arranger/performer hailing from Runnells, Iowa. Sparks began playing the piano at age 7 followed by trumpet at 11 and pursued jazz throughout his academic career including a post-secondary study of jazz at the Juilliard School. Since then Sparks has written music for the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra, Bobby Sanabria and the Multiverse Big Band, the Grammy-Nominated MSM Afro-Cuban Orchestra, Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, The ABS Chamber Orchestra, the New York Trumpet Ensemble, and the Des Moines Big Band among others. Playing exclusively his own compositions, arrangements, and transcriptions, the Nate Sparks Big Band performs regularly at Dizzy’s Club Coca Cola in New York City.