Des Moines Concours d’Elegance postponed

The Iowa Automotive Heritage Foundation has made the difficult decision to postpone the Des Moines Concours d'Elegance until 2021. The decision was made in light of the many variables that could affect the Concours due to COVID-19. Foundation president Peter Hemken stated, "As much as we would like to hold this year's show, there are too many things that could derail our planning and execution. We take great pride in the high-quality experiences we offer our vehicle exhibitors, in the broad selection of vehicles available for the public to view, and to the wonderful support provided by our sponsors, partners, and the community. We felt it most prudent to postpone the Des Moines Concours until next year to mitigate any risk to the health and well-being of the public and to avoid any compromise to the quality of our show." The Des Moines Concours wishes to thank the many volunteer members that have continued to prepare for the show, and to the great response from the collector community. The Des Moines Concours has been held on the weekend following Labor Day for more than 20 years. A formal announcement of the 2021 event date will be made later this year.