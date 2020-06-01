Just Released

Polk County Public Works Department Road Closure announcement NE 72nd Street/NE Yoder Drive

Please be advised that NE 72nd Street/NE Yoder Drive between NE Bluff Drive and NE 134th Ave., and NE 126th Ave. east of NE 68th Street will be closed beginning Tuesday, June 2, 2020 as part of a Bridge Replacement project. See the attached for project location and posted detours.

This road will be closed to through traffic for approximately twelve (12) weeks. If you have any questions concerning this project, please contact Polk County Public Works at 2863705 or by email at publicworks@polkcountyiowa.gov.