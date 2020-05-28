Just Released

Smash Park Creates Give Back Program to Local Charities

Business Donates to the Community through Serve Local

WEST DES MOINES, IA: Smash Park has recently provided its patrons a chance to help give back to the community through their new fundraising platform, Serve Local. The new program allows guests to select a charity of choice from a list of partner charities on the Smash Park app, and have a portion of all purchases at Smash park automatically donated to that specific charity. Current partnered charities include: Children & Families of Iowa, Orchard Place, Meals from the Heartland, Courage League, Best Buddies, and the Food Bank of Iowa.

“Since day one, Smash Park has been active in supporting central Iowa charities, organizing fundraisers and hosting community events. It’s something we take very seriously and consider a core part of who we are,” says Smash Park Entertainment Group President, Monty Lockyear. “We also invest heavily in technology and felt we could utilize our resources in that area to build a platform that streamlines the fundraising process and makes it more impactful for the organizations we work with.”

Smash Park Des Moines has supported several local charities in the past by hosting and coordinating in events such as Pickleball For a Purpose, Summer Bags Charity Classic, Cover My 6 Bags Tournament, Play It Forward Charity Challenge, and Smash ALS. The restaurant and entertainment venue has also donated space for many fundraising events and has recently served as a donation drop off location for the Food Bank of Iowa and the Children & Families of Iowa for COVID-19 relief.

In light of many non-profits struggling during the pandemic, Smash Park in increasing the normal donation percentage through Serve Local to 10% between now and July 1st, 2020. They will also be featuring a different partner charity event every Tuesday and donate an extra 5% that day.

For more information, see Smash Park’s Serve Local website https://smashpark.com/serve-local, or reach Ashley Buckowing, Marketing Coordinator at Smash Park Des Moines.