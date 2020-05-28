Just Released

Hinterland postponed

It breaks our hearts to announce we must postpone the festival due to COVID-19 concerns.

We are coming back bigger and better than ever on August 6-8, 2021. Almost all of this year’s lineup is still in for 2021 — including headliners Leon Bridges, Of Monsters and Men, and Tyler Childers. Plus, we are making Friday a full day, which will include exciting additions.

All tickets already purchased will be valid for the new dates. If you can’t attend, you may request a refund by emailing realperson@hinterlandiowa.com by July 17, 2020. If you haven’t already purchased tickets, you can get them now.

We didn’t want to let this festival season go by without creating something to commemorate it. Shop new 2020 merch and restocked best sellers from last year.

Please remember to support each other as we all work to make it through this time.

– Hinterland Team