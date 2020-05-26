Just Released

Des Moines Corporate Games Kicks Off Virtually

Metro Area Competition Engages Employees and Builds Company Pride

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 26, 2020 – The 5th year of the Des Moines Corporate Games has begun, but you won’t be seeing large groups of area employees gathering anytime soon. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Games to change course and create the Corporate Games Virtual Challenge.

“In mid-March, when it became apparent that this pandemic could have an effect on our ability to gather this summer, our staff began looking at alternative options,” said Chuck Long, CEO/Executive Director of the Des Moines Corporate Games and the Iowa Sports Foundation. “The goal of the Virtual Challenge is the continue to provide participating companies with opportunities for positive employee engagement during a difficult time. Physical and mental health is now more important than ever.”

The Des Moines Corporate Games officially kicks off on June 1. Some regular events, such as the Fitness Walk, have moved virtual. Additional events are being offered through area partners such as Des Moines Parks and Recreation and the Greater Des Moines YMCA. Learn and Earn Webinars are also being produced with local subject matter experts.

“We are still offering our Blood Donation Challenge, and we know that now is a critical time for donations,” said Long. “If you are able, please visit a LifeServe Blood Center location and give the gift of life while helping your company.”

If and when in-person events can resume, the Corporate Games intends to continue offering some virtual options for employees to participate. Long added “Our goal isn’t to take away events, but enhance our current opportunities and leave open the possibility to gather later this summer.”

Over 70 companies have registered to participate for 2020. To learn more and follow the competition, visit https://dmcorporategames.org.