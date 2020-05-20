Just Released

Des Moines Art Center looks forward to welcoming visitors “home” to the galleries this summer with favorites from the permanent collections

COMMUNITY-CENTRIC EXHIBITION JUSTIN FAVELA: CENTRAL AMERICAN SLATED TO OPEN IN 2021

DES MOINES, IA (May 2020) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Des Moines Art Center exhibition, Justin Favela: Central American has been moved from its opening date of June 13, 2020 to the slate of exhibitions set to open in 2021. New dates for the show will be announced soon.

“Connection with the community and audience participation are critical to Favela’s work,” Curator Laura Burkhalter said. “He has worked with almost every department of the museum for months to plan his exhibition and its related events and celebrations. We want to honor this work, and present his joyful art as intended, so have made the decision to postpone until we can invite our visitors to fully enjoy Favela’s art.”

This summer, the Art Center plans to feature selections from the permanent collections in the Anna K. Meredith Gallery. The works on view will be a mix of familiar favorites and exciting newcomers. “We know the arts can help us rise above the challenges of our time,” Director Jeff Fleming said. Final dates for this gallery opening are pending as Art Center staff continues to navigate the changing landscape of the pandemic; updates will be posted on the Art Center website, desmoinesartcenter.org, and the Art Center’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter channels.

“When we do open, we look forward to focusing on our own collections and community; it will be like seeing old friends and old favorites, like coming home,” Fleming said. “We want our visitors to come back and see their museum and to celebrate who and what we are.”