Just Released

Central Iowa Business Conference Postponed

DES MOINES, IA – The Central Iowa Business Conference has been postponed until 2021. The fourth annual CIBC will now be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Meadows Event Center. The keynote speaker lineup remains the same and includes: Emmy Award-winning actor Henry Winkler, business management pioneer Jack Stack, and best-selling Author Justin Patton.

“The safety of our members, speakers, and vendors remains our number one priority,” said Urbandale Chamber President Tiffany Menke. “With that in mind, and the continuing developments surrounding COVID-19, we look forward to seeing you at Prairie Meadows in September 2021.”

The Central Iowa Business Conference is the premier event for CEOs and executive teams, business owners, investors, community leaders and entrepreneurs to attend and experience a full day of inspiration and leadership education. The conference boasts top-level speakers, cutting-edge topics and opportunities to connect with other leadership teams from across the Midwest.

Tickets can be purchased through the Urbandale Chamber of Commerce at 515-331-6855 or online at www.centraliowabusinessconference.com.

The Urbandale Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based business organization that serves its membership and business community by promoting economic development, business growth and a high quality of life. Currently the Chamber serves over 725 business members