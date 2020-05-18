Just Released

Urbandale 4th of July Celebration 2020

Urbandale, Iowa – After careful consideration, the Urbandale 4th of July committee has decided to cancel all 4th of July events except for the Fireworks show. There were many factors taken into account, including the health and safety of our community and the ability to put on a successful event with the current crowd restrictions due to COVID-19.

Even a pandemic cannot stop the celebration of our nation’s Independence Day. The Urbandale 4th of July Committee intends to mark the day with a grand Fireworks celebration! In order to accomplish this, we need the assistance of our fine community. The 4th of July committee will be selling special 2020 commemorative buttons and taking donations to fund the Fireworks show. Our hope is that every resident in Urbandale can safely watch the show while still avoiding crowds. We look forward to coming together as a community and celebrating our great Nation! Please look to the Urbandale 4th of July website and Facebook pages for more updates and how you can help! https://uniquelyurbandale.com/fourth-of-july/