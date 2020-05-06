Just Released

DOWNTOWN DSM FREE HAND SANTIZER DRIVE-UP IS MAY 6

GREATER DES MOINES, IA (May 4, 2020) – The Downtown Farmers’ Market and the Iowa Cubs have teamed up with Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery to host a free hand sanitizer drive-up on Wednesday, May 6 at the Principal Park parking lot from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

With the visitor center closed, Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery has found a way to put their alcohol to good use and keep their staff fully employed. After handing out over 5,000 free bottles to the community, they realized the need was far greater than anticipated.

Products will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to one per household. For more information, you can call 319-291-2038 or visit the Facebook event here. Participants should enter on Line Drive and will be directed in the Principal Park parking lot to the pick-up location.

Bulk containers are available to purchase online here.

About the Downtown Farmers’ Market The Downtown Farmers’ Market is presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines and produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership. Find more information at desmoinesfarmersmarket.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/downtownfarmersmarket and on Twitter and Instagram at @DTFarmersMarket.