Just Released

Des Moines Symphony Reschedules Summer Pops Concerts

The Des Moines Symphony’s Yankee Doodle Pops, originally planned for Thursday, July 2 at the Iowa State Capitol, will be reimagined as a community-wide Labor Day celebration on Monday, September 7 in the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park. As part of this special concert, the Orchestra will honor Labor Day heroes who have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, including healthcare workers and first responders. As always, the Symphony will play time-honored patriotic favorites, including the 1812 Overture and Stars & Stripes Forever.

The Symphony’s second season of Water Works Pops, originally scheduled July 24-26, will move to Labor Day weekend along with the rescheduled Yankee Doodle Pops Concert, creating a full weekend of free music for the community. These free, outdoor concerts, offered Saturday, September 5 through Monday, September 7, will be presented thanks to the generous support of Linda & Tom Koehn.

The Symphony’s Yankee Doodle Pops will return to the Iowa State Capitol next summer; the concert will be performed on Friday, July 2 2021.

Further announcements related to the rescheduled concerts, including access to VIP ticketing and full programming information, will be made in the coming weeks at dmsymphony.org.