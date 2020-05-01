Just Released

Des Moines Concours d’Elegance

The Des Moines Concours team continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation, both in Iowa and nationwide. Given the current projected curve of the coronavirus, we believe the pandemic will sufficiently subside and the Concours will go forward as scheduled September 12 and 13. Our team continues to recruit the very best examples of vehicles for all classes, enlist sponsors, and execute all the tasks that make this a signature event for the state of Iowa and the Midwest. We will continue to keep our exhibitors, sponsors, and the public apprised of the Concours status in the coming months through email, our website and Facebook. To contact the Concours, send an email to info@desmoinesconcours.com.