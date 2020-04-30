Just Released

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF IOWA TO OPEN IN JORDAN CREEK

DES MOINES (April 20, 2020) – Security National Bank of Iowa today opens its first full-service location in the West Des Moines area. The location is at 200 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266.

Security National Bank saw a need in the West Des Moines market— a bank with an integrated, tailored approach to building wealth and developing long-term, full-circle and meaningful relationships.

“West Des Moines is a great place for us to make a difference,” said Ray Meister, Iowa market president. “As a privately-held, family-owned bank, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of those we serve with exceptional customer service and trusted financial advice.”

Security National Bank opened its first Iowa location 20 years ago as a loan production office in Council Bluffs. The new full-service location replaces the Security National Bank’s previous Wealth Management and Loan Production office that was located in The Financial Center in downtown Des Moines.

The health and safety of the bank’s customers has always been a top priority. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services at the new location will be conducted by appointment or through a contactless experience using a drive-thru deposit drop service and the ATM until further notice.

Security National Bank will host a Grand Opening event in conjunction with the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce in early fall. Event details will be announced.

About Security National Bank

Security National Bank, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the Midwest’s largest privately-held community banks with nearly $850 million in assets and 13 full-service banking locations in Nebraska and Iowa. For more than 55 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, cash management, wealth and investment management, employee benefits, consumer and mortgage needs. For more information, visit SNBiowa.com or call 515-369-3248.