Just Released

Botanical Garden Takes Spring Plant Sale Online

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 27, 2020)—In the interest of health and safety in light of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden has shifted its 2020 Spring Garden Festival presented by Country Landscapes to an online plant sale with curbside pickup.

The sale opens to the public at dmbotanicalgarden.com/shop on Wednesday, April 29. Plant pickup will take place at the Garden Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10.

The sale features a curated collection of new, unusual or hard-to-find plants, with an emphasis on natives and perennials that support pollinators and other wildlife. Selections also include small-space plants for gardening indoors and in containers; herbs and vegetables; and ornamentals geared toward front yards.

In lieu of family and gardening events throughout the weekend, a collection of free downloadable resources and activities are available at dmbotanicalgarden.com. Virtual tours, demos and more are available via the Garden’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“The Botanical Garden is dedicated to supporting home gardeners find inspiration for their landscapes and have access to great plants. While our traditional Spring Garden Festival is not possible this year, we are making the most of our situation, shifting the plant sale online ,” said President and CEO Stephanie Jutila. “Shoppers will still be able to find unique, beautiful plants for their personal landscapes. Proceeds from the plant sale support the ongoing care of the Garden and collections, along with mission-driven programming.”