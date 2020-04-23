Just Released

DES MOINES SYMPHONY CANCELS PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS THROUGH JUNE 14

DES MOINES – The Des Moines Symphony today announced the cancellation of all concerts and public events through June 14 at the Des Moines Civic Center and the Temple for Performing Arts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All affected concerts and events, some of which had previously been announced as postponed, are listed below.

 Masterworks 6: April in Paris (April 18 & 19)  Masterworks 7: The Firebird (May 9 & 10)  Sensory-Friendly Concert: American Folk Tales (June 14)

Carmina Burana, originally scheduled March 14 & 15, has been rescheduled and will be performed in the Des Moines Civic Center on September 19 & 20, 2020. No action is required from Carmina Burana ticketholders; all previously issued tickets will be valid for the rescheduled performance dates.

Given the financial impact of these concert cancellations, the DMSO is asking patrons to please consider donating back the value of their tickets; audience members who choose this option can receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value through a provision in the Federal CARES Act.

Ticketholders are encouraged to visit dmsymphony.org/covid19 to view a full range of ticketing options, including donations. Those who hold tickets for cancelled performances should contact the Symphony at www.dmsymphony.org/covid19 before May 6 to indicate their preferred ticket action. Requests should be submitted directly from the Symphony’s website.

“The impact of cancelling these performances and events will create significant financial hardships for performing arts organizations like ours,” said Executive Director Richard Early. “We respectfully request that our loyal ticketholders please consider using their pre-purchased tickets to make a donation to the Des Moines Symphony in lieu of requesting refunds. This will help us plan confidently for a financially stable return to the Civic Center in the fall.”

Please visit dmsymphony.org for further information and updates.

For questions or to interview Joseph Giunta, please contact Megan Helmers at megan@dmsymphony.org or 515.280.4000, ext. 4011. Visit us at Facebook.com/DMSymphony and Twitter.com/DMSymphony.

The Des Moines Symphony is a not-for-profit, professional orchestra formed in 1937 to enrich, educate and inspire the community by performing great orchestral music. The Symphony Association, governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees and operating on an annual budget of more than $4.2 million, supports the Symphony Academy and its numerous music education programs including four youth orchestras, and supports the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra which performs seven pairs of Masterworks concerts, a Pops series including the traditional New Year’s Eve Pops, education, outreach and family concerts, and other special events in its home at the Des Moines Civic Center. The organization also produces and performs the Des Moines Symphony’s annual Yankee Doodle Pops concert in July on the grounds of the Iowa State Capitol, which attracts more than 100,000, the largest single day attendance of any concert event in the State.