DART maintenance employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) was notified today that a maintenance employee tested positive for COVID-19, commonly referred to as Coronavirus. The employee had most recently been working alone on a vehicle that had not been in service for several months. The individual who tested positive, who has not reported to work for several days, first experienced symptoms on Monday, April 20 and was tested on Tuesday, April 21. DART has sanitized and deep cleaned all common spaces the employee was present. This employee will continue to receive full pay while quarantining at home for 14 days and will be permitted to return to work after receiving two negative tests for COVID-19.

DART believes the risk of transmission between the infected employee and other DART employees or DART riders is low. However, we are asking our employees who still report to work each day to monitor themselves for any symptoms of this disease. We are also asking all our employees and riders to remain vigilant in the steps everyone can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including remaining six feet apart, regular hand washing and wearing masks or face coverings in public.

Until further notice, DART will continue the preventative measures it has put in place to keep riders and employees safe. Some of these measures include:

Daily cleaning and sanitizing of all DART vehicles, and common spaces of DART’s facilities.

Suspending fares and asking riders who can to get on and off buses using the back doors.

Providing employees with protective materials, including sanitizer, gloves and masks.

Recommending that all riders wear masks when on board a DART bus or when waiting for a bus at DART Central Station or at a bus stop with other riders.

Limiting the number of people inside common areas at DART Central Station.

Asking riders to only use DART for essential trips.

Using extra buses during peak travel times to ensure riders can keep their distance from each other while on the bus.

Asking riders and employees to practice safe social distancing whenever possible.

A full list of the preventative measures and temporary service changes DART has made as it continues to deal with COVID-19 can be found on our website.

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) is Iowa's largest, and only, regional transit agency, providing service in and around Polk County.