Just Released

Iowa’s BONNE FINKEN is among The Year’s Most Exceptional Music Projects Nominated in The 18th Annual Independent Music Awards

Bonne Finken, Lucinda Williams, and Steven Van Zandt are among The 18th IMA Nominees

New York, NY April 9, 2020 — Alternative Pop/Rock writer, vocalist and producer Bonne Finken from Des Moines, Iowa joins Lucinda Williams, Steven Van Zandt and Sekou Andrews as a Nominee in The 18th annual Independent Music Awards (IMAs), the influential program for independent artists and releases from around the globe.

Recognized for GAUNTLET in the BEST POP ALBUM category, Bonne Finken is among the 400 artists nominated in The 18th IMAs by fans and industry, in more than 100 Album, Song, EP, Music Producer, Music Video and Design categories. View all 18th IMA Nominees here.

Gauntlet was written and composed entirely by Bonne Finken with the majority of the instrumentation being electronic, orchestral instrumentation and layered vocals. Bonne spent two years on the Gauntlet project traveling between her home in Iowa to Denver, CO and finally spending a full year living in the music centric hills of Leipers Fork, TN unconventionally recording the majority of the album inside the home of producer, Matt Sepanic.

The lead single ‘DOWN DOWN’ was also recognized with a nomination in the BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE SONG category.

The Wicked Cool label (USA) leads this year’s nominations with recognition across 19 music and video categories, while its label head, Steven Van Zandt earned a Producer nomination for the album Richard and The Young Lions: Volume 2.

The winning projects will be selected by influential judging panels including: Tom Waits & Kathleen Brennan, Robert Smith, Ziggy Marley, KT Tunstall, Dee Snider, Drowning Pool, Roberta Flack, Jaci Velasquez, Coolio, Joshua Bell, Beth Gibbons, Joe Satriani and nearly 100 more creatives, top recording artists and industry influencers determining this year’s winners.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 18th annual Independent Music Awards ceremony originally scheduled for June in New York City will proceed as an online showcase for this year’s top-ranked artists and music projects. More details and a new announcement schedule will be released in the days ahead. View a complete list of 18th IMA Nominees and Judges atIndependentMusicAwards.com

Artistry. Diversity. Excellence.

Now in its 18th year, The Independent Music Awards, produced by Music Resource Group, recognizes exceptional work by indie creatives from around the globe. The planet’s most diverse music awards honor artistry and daring rather than streams and social reach – and celebrates everything that makes indie music authentic and unique.

This year’s Nominees were culled from thousands of Album, EP, Song, Producer, Music Video and Visual Design submissions from 73 countries on 6 continents.

Past program honorees are established artists and rising stars, including: Killer Mike, Melissa Auf der Maur, Valerie June, Macy Gray, Jackson Browne, Pete Seeger, Flying Lotus, Lacuna Coil, Passenger, fun., JD McPherson, Team Me, Radio Radio, …And You Shall Know Us by the Trail of Dead, Meghan Trainor, Lionel Loueke, Girl in a Coma, Apples in stereo, Masta Ace, Le Boeuf Brothers, Pokey LaFarge, Juliana Hatfield and many, many more