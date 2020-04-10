Just Released

Announcing….Citizen & Businesses of The Year in Windsor Heights!!

Chamber Members,

In the troubling times that we are all facing it is with great pleasure that we announce some positive news. As we all know we have had to postpone our annual Celebrate Windsor Heights event, at this event we would have announced our Citizen of the Year and our Business of the Year. We made some special announcements over the last few weeks and wanted to share them with you.

Joseph Jones was named our 2020 Citizen of the Year. Koester Development was named our 2020 Small Business of the Year and The Ridgemont/Sherwood Forest Event Center was named our 2020 Business of the Year. While social distancing we had some fun making these announcements and look forward to recognizing all of them in the future.

The chamber wants to hear from you. If you have a special through your business we can help share for you, a service that we can help promote for you or a message that we can help convey for you please let us know. We are working on rescheduling events and looking at our events that are scheduled. We will continue to update you as things are confirmed.

Sincerely,

Edye Beckerman

Executive Director