Just Released

The Des Moines Symphony today announced its 2010-2021 Season, Beethoven 250.

Next season, the Des Moines Symphony joins the musical world in celebrating Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. The season begins in October with Beethoven’s joyful anthem for humanity, his Ninth Symphony, and finishes in May with the most famous four notes in music – his powerful, gripping Fifth Symphony. In between, Joseph Giunta and the Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3, his only Violin Concerto and his First and Third Piano Concertos, and much more.

“Beethoven’s influence continues to this day, affecting how we write, interpret, listen to, and perform music,” said Giunta. “His creative genius composed some of the most thrilling, dazzling and groundbreaking music ever; it cast a magic spell over his audiences and generated unprecedented emotional responses. Simply put, his music is timeless.”

Maestro Joseph Giunta will conduct music from composers who were influenced by Beethoven, including Shostakovich, Wagner, Tchaikovsky, Mahler and Sibelius. Additionally, the Symphony’s 83rd Season features the Des Moines premieres of American composers George Walker, John Harbison, and Anna Clyne.

The Symphony’s three-concert Pops series is back for another year of exciting performances. This season’s unforgettable experiences include Revolution: The Music of the Beatles – a Symphonic Celebration, a stunning multimedia celebration of the band that changed pop music forever on October 17; New Year’s Eve Pops: The Music of Elton John Starring Michael Cavanaugh on December 31, and Broadway legend Chita Rivera in concert with the Symphony May 8.

Today the Symphony announced 2020-2021 performances of Spotlight at the Temple, its musician-curated concert series performed in the Grand Hall of the Temple for Performing Arts. Next season’s performances will take place October 27, 2020 and April 20, 2021.

Finally, the Symphony announced two concert dates in its series of Sensory-Friendly Concerts. These concerts, designed for audiences of all ages and abilities, will take place October 25, 2020 and April 25, 2021.

“In these times of uncertainty, I truly believe that great music provides hope and comfort to all who listen,” said Giunta. “It is in this spirit that I share with you the details of our 83rd Season, and invite you to join us at the Civic Center.”

2020-2021 MASTERWORKS SEASON

 SEASON DEBUT: BEETHOVEN’S NINTH Joseph Giunta and the Orchestra are joined by a soaring choir in Beethoven’s joyful anthem for humanity (Oct 3 & 4, 2020)  TCHAIKOVSKY’S FOURTH Andrew Tyson plays Beethoven’s boldly melodic First Piano Concerto, plus Walker’s Lyric for Strings and Tchiakovsky’s dramatic Fourth Symphony (Nov 14 & 15, 2020)  BEETHOVEN & SHOSTAKOVICH Jahja Ling leads the Orchestra in Shostakovich’s dramatic Fifth Symphony, plus rising star Janice Carissa plays Beethoven’s turbulent, tender Third Piano Concerto (Jan 23 & 24, 2021)  IMMORTAL BELOVED Natasha Paremski plays Rachmaninoff’s thrilling, grand Third Piano Concerto in a passionate concert inspired by Beethoven’s “Immortal Beloved” letters (Feb 13 & 14, 2021)  BEETHOVEN’S VIOLIN CONCERTO The noble grandeur of Sibelius 7, plus – Paul Huang joins the Symphony for Beethoven’s transcendent Violin Concerto in D Major (Mar 20 & 21, 2021)  THE “TRIPLE” & MAHLER 5 The transformative, turbulent Mahler 5 – plus, Symphony Principals Jonathan and Julie Sturm are featured in Beethoven’s “Triple” Concerto. (Apr 17 & 18, 2021)  SEASON FINALE: THE FIFTH & THE PLANETS The most famous four notes in music, side by side with one of the greatest symphonic blockbusters ever written (May 15 & 16, 2021)

2020-2021 POPS SEASON

 REVOLUTION: THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES – A SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE Accompanied by hundreds of rare and unseen photos along with stunning video and animation, Revolution will take you on a magical journey featuring more than 25 top hits like “Ticket to Ride,” “Penny Lane,” “All You Need is Love,” “Get Back,” “Hey, Jude,” and much more. (Oct 17, 2020)  NEW YEAR’S EVE POPS: THE MUSIC OF ELTON JOHN STARRING MICHAEL CAVANAUGH Grammy and Tony-nominated Broadway star Michael Cavanaugh and his band join the Des Moines Symphony for a high-energy celebration that will have you singing along to classic hits and rock favorites. Ring in the New Year with the Des Moines Symphony and the music of Elton John! (Dec 31, 2010)  CHITA & FRIENDS WITH THE DES MOINES SYMPHONY Be up close and personal with the indomitable Broadway icon Chita Rivera as she recreates signature moments from her legendary career live with the Des Moines Symphony. The two-time Tony Award winner will take the stage

along with special guests from Broadway and beyond to perform numbers from West Side Story; Sweet Charity; Chicago; Kiss of the Spider Woman; Bye, Bye, Birdie; The Rink; The Visit and more. (May 8, 2021 – in Collaboration with Des Moines Performing Arts)

SPOTLIGHT AT THE TEMPLE

Spotlight at the Temple is an exciting new concert experience curated by Des Moines Symphony musicians and performed in a unique, intimate atmosphere. Grab a cocktail and experience our musical artistry up close and personal as our musicians take center stage – with a few surprises along the way.

 Tue Oct 27, 2020  Tue Apr 20, 2021

SENSORY FRIENDLY CONCERTS

Sensory-Friendly Concerts are designed for audiences of all ages and abilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum and those with sensory sensitivities.

 Sun Oct 25, 2020  Sun Apr 25, 2020

SEASON TICKETS GO ON SALE AT 10AM TUESDAY, APRIL 7

Subscriptions may be purchased at dmsymphony.org, or by calling 515.246.2300 beginning at 10am Tuesday, April 7. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Visit dmsymphony.org for complete season details. To download print-resolution photos and logos, click here.

For questions or to interview Joseph Giunta, please contact Megan Helmers at megan@dmsymphony.org or 515.280.4000, ext. 4011. Visit us at Facebook.com/DMSymphony and Twitter.com/DMSymphony.

The Des Moines Symphony is a not-for-profit, professional orchestra formed in 1937 to enrich, educate and inspire the community by performing great orchestral music. The Symphony Association, governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees and operating on an annual budget of more than $4.2 million, supports the Symphony Academy and its numerous music education programs including four youth orchestras, and supports the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra which performs seven pairs of Masterworks concerts, a Pops series including the traditional New Year’s Eve Pops, education, outreach and family concerts, and other special events in its home at the Des Moines Civic Center. The organization also produces and performs the Des Moines Symphony’s annual Yankee Doodle Pops concert in July on the grounds of the Iowa State Capitol, which attracts more than 100,000, the largest single day attendance of any concert event in the State. -DMSO-