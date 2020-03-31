Just Released

Iowa Restaurant Association Seeks Donations for Hospitality Relief Fund

March 31, 2020, Des Moines- The Iowa Restaurant Association, through its 501(c)3 charitable foundation, today announced the creation of an industry relief fund to assist hospitality workers displaced by the recent suspension of on-premise dining in Iowa restaurants and bars.

“Restaurants are cornerstones of their communities, and the employees are what make them shine. Thousands of these hospitality professionals are facing the devastating reality of sudden and unexpected unemployment,” said Jessica Dunker, President and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association. “People from across the state have asked how they can help, so we’ve created a designated fund within our existing non-profit foundation to direct 100% of the charitable dollars collected to provide relief for displaced Iowa hospitality employees.”

According to a study conducted by the Iowa Restaurant Association, 82% of restaurants and bars in Iowa have already laid off employees due to the on-premise shutdown put in place on March 17, 2020. The Association projects that tens of thousands of Iowa hospitality industry workers will be impacted by the layoffs.

100% of all donations will be distributed to displaced restaurant workers across the state. Any size contribution is welcomed, and a tax-deductible donation letter will be provided for all donations. Details for applying to receive funds will be shared in the coming week as donations are collected. Those wishing to support restaurant workers and donate to the relief fund can go to restaurantiowa.com

Iowa Restaurant Association

The Iowa Restaurant Association provides advocacy, education and promotional support to Iowa’s restaurant and tavern industry. www.restaurantiowa.com