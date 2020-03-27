Just Released

DMACC ANNOUNCES ONLINE DELIVERY OF ALL COURSES WILL CONTINUE FOR REMAINDER OF SPRING 2020 SEMESTER

Pass/Fail (P/F) grading option added for spring classes

DMACC today announced several important updates for its students, faculty and staff members as part of the College’s ongoing response to COVID-19, including the decision to extend the online delivery of face-to-face DMACC courses for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester and the implementation of a temporary pass/fail (P/F) grading option.

The spring 2020 term will still conclude the week of May 4, as planned.

“Our first priority continues to be protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff members,” said MD Isley, DMACC Vice President of Academic Affairs. “While we greatly miss seeing everyone on campus, we believe continuing online instruction for the final weeks of the spring semester is the right decision.”

Grading Options

The new Pass/Fail (P/F) grading option is temporary and will apply only to spring 2020 courses at DMACC.

“We know the impact of COVID-19 has created some challenges for our students this semester,” Isley said. “In recognition of those challenges, the DMACC Leadership Council wanted to relieve some of the pressure students might feel to maintain a certain grade point average (GPA).”

DMACC will include a designation on all student transcripts indicating the extraordinary circumstances encountered during the spring 2020 term, and students will have the option to accept an assigned letter grade for their courses OR to submit a request for pass/fail (P/F) grading for all spring classes in session after March 13. Students will need to make and submit their decision to the DMACC Registrar between May 14 and May 20.

Of note, DMACC has also extended the drop-date deadline to Wed., April 15, for all standard, 16-week courses scheduled to meet from January-May.

Students are encouraged to consult with their academic advisor, navigator or program chair about these grading choices, as well the extended course drop-date deadline, to consider whether they are good options for their coursework this semester.

For more information, please visit www.dmacc.edu/coronavirus/Pages/2020-spring-grading.aspx.

Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremonies

As previously announced on March 20, DMACC has made the difficult decision to cancel its College-wide Spring Semester Commencement Ceremonies to protect the health of students, faculty and staff, and the thousands of family and guests who attend. DMACC President Rob Denson pledged to use the funds that would have paid for the graduation ceremonies to provide direct service to students impacted by COVID-19.

All graduating students who meet the requirements will receive their diploma or degree in the mail in the weeks following the end of the term.

“We are hoping we can eventually reschedule these events so our students and their families can celebrate this significant accomplishment,” Denson said. “We are also exploring options for a virtual or livestreamed graduation address.”

Denson also said, regardless of what is ultimately determined in the coming weeks, any student who cannot attend a rescheduled or virtual graduation ceremony will be able to participate in an upcoming ceremony within a year of their official graduation date.

Summer 2020 Classes

DMACC is currently working to determine next steps for summer 2020 classes. Of note, many DMACC summer courses are already delivered online, but there are also a number of on-campus summer courses typically offered. DMACC plans to announce more direction regarding the summer term in April.

For ongoing updates and all of the latest information related to DMACC’s response to COVID-19, please visit www.dmacc.edu/coronavirus.

