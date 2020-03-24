Just Released

DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET POSTPONED

GREATER DES MOINES, IA (March 24, 2020) – The Downtown Farmers’ Market presented by UnityPoint Health — Des Moines has been closely monitoring COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and all local, state and federal public health guidelines regarding large gatherings. After a thorough evaluation, The Market has decided to postpone Opening Day, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, until restrictions are lifted.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market will continue to evaluate the situation and health guidelines to determine the appropriate day to kick off The Market season and communicate with vendors and the public as new information becomes available.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our vendors and market patrons,” said Kelly Foss, Director of the Downtown Farmers’ Market. “We are thankful to all of our sponsors, vendors and community members who participate in The Market. We look forward to again hosting this world-class event and being one of the top farmers’ markets in the country.”

Since 1975, this annual event has hosted vendors and patrons from counties across Iowa. Farmers, growers and artisan food entrepreneurs offer locally produced fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, wine and more. The Market also offers a variety of attractions and activities including shopping for fresh produce, eggs, meats and more, eating breakfast, enjoying the atmosphere, meeting with family and friends and live entertainment.

Find more information at desmoinesfarmersmarket.com.

