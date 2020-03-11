Yankee Doodle Pops Details

Just Released

DES MOINES – The Des Moines Symphony today announced the details of its 27th annual Yankee Doodle Pops Concert, as well as its second summer of Water Works Pops Concerts.

The Des Moines Symphony’s 27th annual Yankee Doodle Pops will be performed on Thursday, July 2 on the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capitol. This family-friendly and patriotic concert concludes with the area’s premier fireworks display over the downtown Des Moines skyline. Bring your picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs, or purchase food from an array of vendors at the concert. As always, the Des Moines Symphony will perform time-honored, patriotic favorites including the Armed Forces Salute, The Stars and Stripes Forever, and the 1812 Overture with live Howitzer cannons and fireworks.

The Des Moines Symphony will perform its second season of Water Works Pops Concerts the weekend of July 24-26. These free, outdoor concerts for the community are presented by Linda & Tom Koehn and will take place over three evenings at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park.

The Symphony opens its second annual Water Works Pops Series on Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. with a celebration of iconic film composer John Williams. From Star Wars to Harry Potter and more, Joseph Giunta will lead the Orchestra in a celebration of movie magic under the stars.



On Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m., Broadway Diva Capathia Jenkins (Disney’s Newsies, The Civil War) and three-time Grammy nominee Ryan Shaw will light up the Lauridsen Amphitheater with a glittering tribute to Aretha Franklin, featuring iconic favorites from Respect and Think to A Natural Woman and Amazing Grace.

The Des Moines Symphony will present its first-ever Water Works Pops Family Concert on Sunday, July 26.

“Postcards from the Americas” takes audiences on a musical journey through Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil, the United States and more in a special concert designed for families and featuring a diverse array of composers. This free and festive celebration begins at 4 p.m. with hands-on activities, pop-up performances, food trucks, and more; the concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

These free, outdoor concerts are central to the Symphony’s mission to enrich and inspire the community through great music.

TICKETS & ADMISSION

General Admission to Yankee Doodle Pops and to the entire weekend of Water Works Pops Concerts is free and open to the public. Select VIP experiences are also available for those who wish to purchase elevated experiences or reserved seating.

On Thursday, July 2 celebrate Independence Day in style at the 2020 Viewing Party for Yankee Doodle Pops with a cocktail reception, silent auction, picnic dinner and livestream of the 27th Annual Yankee Doodle Pops Concert.

On Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25, the Water Works Pops VIP Experience offers premium general admission seating near the front of the Lauridsen Amphitheater along with light snacks, drink voucher, and more. Guests may also choose to upgrade to a Patron Package for additional benefits including a catered dinner, early access to seating, and reserved parking.

VIP Experience tickets for the Viewing Party and Water Works Pops will go on sale Monday, May 6 at 9:30 a.m. and may be reserved online at https://dmsymphony.org/summerpops/.

THE DES MOINES SYMPHONY’S SUMMER POPS

THE DES MOINES SYMPHONY’S 27TH ANNUAL YANKEE DOODLE POPS

Thursday, July 2 at 8:30 p.m.

West Terrace, Iowa State Capitol



WATER WORKS POPS

A JOHN WILLIAMS CELEBRATION

Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Lauridsen Amphitheater, Water Works Park



WATER WORKS POPS

ARETHA: A TRIBUTE

Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Lauridsen Amphitheater, Water Works Park



WATER WORKS POPS FAMILY CONCERT

POSTCARDS FROM THE AMERICAS

Sunday, July 26

4 p.m. Pre-Concert Activities

6:30 p.m. Performance

Lauridsen Amphitheater, Water Works Park

For more information, visit https://dmsymphony.org/summerpops.