Just Released

Corps to Begin Repairs to Saylorville Lake Outlet Channel

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin making repairs to a scour in the stilling basin of the Saylorville Lake outlet channel starting Monday, March 2nd. To ensure safety for those working and recreating in the area, fencing will be installed and visitors are asked to stay out of restricted areas. The Bob Shetler Recreation Area will remain open for use with the exception of fenced areas.

Outflows from Saylorville Lake will be reduced intermittently during the repair process, causing river levels to drop. The Corps is working closely with downstream entities to ensure successful completion of the work with minimal impacts.

Current lake information including lake levels, releases, and area closures are available by calling 515-276-0433. Lake level information and predictions can also be accessed at www.rivergages.com.