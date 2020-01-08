Just Released

THE NADAS AT KIDSFEST!

The Nadas, Iowa’s signature alt-rock-country band highlights Friday night entertainment at Kidsfest.

New this year, The Nadas headline Friday night entertainment at the Foundation for Children & Families of Iowa’s Kidsfest, presented by Veridian Credit Union. The Nadas will be live on stage at 7 p.m., Jan. 17 at this favorite family-friendly festival!

The Nadas mix country, rock, alternative, and indie with flawless songwriting and catchy melodies for a crowd-pleasing, family-friendly experience.

Kidsfest, returns to the metro area from 6–9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Kidsfest highlights include: three stages with live entertainment, Veridian Credit Union’s engagement area, Hy-Vee Hometown area featuring KidsFit, bounce houses, make and take stations, games and activities, mascots, superheroes, a two-hour concert by the Nadas starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, and much more.

Join with Children & Families of Iowa’s (CFI) fundraising efforts at Kidsfest, presented by Veridian Credit Union. Each year Kidsfest gives central Iowa families a fun, educational, low-cost activity that the whole family can enjoy while raising funds for the life-changing programs that CFI operates. CFI’s programs positively impacted over 30,000 individuals across the state of Iowa last year.

Tickets:

Friday, Jan. 17, $20 for adults and $10 for children

Saturday, January 18, tickets are $7.50 per person, kids under 1 year of age are no charge. Concert sponsored by Central Bank.

Tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/35CpuKm, and at the door throughout the weekend. Families can receive a $2 off coupon for Saturday at area Veridian Credit Union and Hy-Vee locations.

“We are pleased to have The Nadas headlining our Friday evening entertainment thanks to the generosity of Central Bank.” said Amy Stapp-Arpy, Chief Development Officer/VP of Development and Communications. “By attending Kidsfest, your family will be supporting programs that benefit at-risk children and families throughout the state.”

Visit http://cfiowa.org/all-cfi-events/kidsfest/ to learn more about Kidsfest, presented by Veridian Credit Union.