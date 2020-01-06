Just Released

Charter Bank Hires New Marketing Director

Tim Heldt, CEO of Charter Bank, announced the hiring of Brooke Ruddy as Marketing Director. She will succeed Debra Heldt who retired on December 31, 2019 from Charter Bank where Heldt served 22 years as Marketing Director.

Tim Heldt commented, “We are delighted to add Brooke to our local Charter Bank staff who continue to provide the best customer service around with the highest standards in our 22nd year of success.”

Ruddy has worked in bank marketing for ten years with a BA in English and Journalism from the University of Iowa and an MS in Broadcasting from Boston University. Recently, Ruddy worked for the Johnston Community School District as a substitute teacher. She currently lives with her husband, Stuart, and their two children in Johnston.

Tim and Deb were two of the co-founders of Charter Bank which opened in Johnston in June 22, 1998. The Heldts have lived in Johnston since January 1990 and raised two sons who graduated from Johnston High School. Deb has been very active in multiple civic and school organizations in the Johnston community over the past 30 years.

Charter Bank is locally owned in the communities of Johnston, Grimes, Waukee and Ankeny with 26 employees who live and work in the communities they serve. For more information, call 331-BANK or visit Charter Bank’s website www.CharterBanker.com.