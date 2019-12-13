Just Released

Accurate Development announces consolidation.

Accurate Development announced today the consolidation of their residential and commercial businesses under the single Accurate name. Their commercial division, formerly OnSite Solutions, will be known as Accurate Commercial beginning January 1st, 2020.

“Nothing is really changing as far as our customers or team members are concerned

or the services we provide,” says Accurate Development President Kevin Johnson. “The primary reason for the change is to unify our image, and that will also allow ease of operations and business efficiency for us as a company.”

Incorporating both divisions of the company under one umbrella will provide a cohesive vision, simplify paperwork, and offer employees and clients a single source and location for both residential and commercial services. Accurate Commercial will be located at the Accurate Development offices in West Des Moines. Marty Barkley (VP of Design/Business Development) and John Taylor (VP/Senior Project Manager) will serve as Accurate Commercial business representatives.

As OnSite Solutions, Accurate Commercial has offered professional project management from concept to completion, including site development, construction, and all aspects of design. Past projects across the state of Iowa have included Two Rivers Bank, Giordano’s Pizza in West Des Moines, Radiant Complexions in Urbandale, the new Warners’ Stellian Appliance store on Jordan Creek Parkway, Wasabi

restaurants in Johnston and Urbandale, Texas Roadhouse in Davenport and Aspire Townhomes in West Des Moines. Accurate Development provides residential development and custom home building

around central Iowa. The company has developed residential neighborhoods in West

Des Moines, Altoona, Adel, Urbandale, and Indianola.

Owner Kevin Johnson has been in the residential and commercial construction industry since 1991, specializing in executive level custom homes and a variety of commercial developments, from single-site projects to multi-unit facilities.