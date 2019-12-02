Just Released

Cumberland Rose Players to Present “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Dec. 13-15 at Warren Cultural Center and Greenfield United Methodist Church

The Cumberland Rose Players will present the play “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” December 13, 14, and 15. The first two performances will take place at the Warren Cultural Center (7 p.m.) with the final performance Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church. The Sunday performance will take the place of the regular GUMC worship services. Tickets for the Warren Cultural Center performances will be available at the door for $10 (adults), high school and younger are free.

The story involves preparing for the annual Christmas pageant. A new family of children gives a new perspective to the familiar Christmas story. Director Brenda Plymesser said that children from several local churches in Fontanelle and Greenfield are involved in this production.