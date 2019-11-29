Just Released

Barnstormers Announce 2020 Schedule: Kick-Off Season in Oakland on March 14

The Iowa Barnstormers and the Indoor Football League (IFL) are pleased to announce their 2020 season schedule. The Barnstormers will open the season with a bye week before hitting the road to take on the Oakland Panthers on Saturday, March 14.

The 2020 IFL season marks the league’s 12th season of play and will feature a 14 regular-season game schedule. The league is also welcoming four new member teams this season with the addition of the Spokane Shock, Duke City Gladiators, Oakland Panthers, and the yet unnamed team in Frisco Texas.

The Barnstormers 2020 home schedule will consist of seven total regular-season home games and will kick-off with a matchup versus the Green Bay Blizzard on Friday, April 3. The home schedule also hosts the Arizona Rattlers (April 11), Bismarck Bucks (April 25), Quad City Steamwheelers (May 9 and June 13), Cedar Rapids River Kings (May 16), and the Sioux Falls Storm (June 27).

The Barnstormers will be traveling a total of seven times in 2020, kicking off the season on the road against the newly joined Oakland Panthers on Saturday, March 14. The season also includes travel to the Bismarck Bucks (March 29 and June 6), Green Bay Blizzard (April 19), Sioux Falls Storm (May 2), Cedar Rapids River Kings (May 30), and to the Barnstormers’ newest rival the yet unnamed team in Frisco (June 19).

Once again this season, all Iowa Barnstormers home games will be played at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines.

Season Tickets are on sale for the Iowa Barnstormers 2020 season starting as low as $80 per seat. For more information, call the Barnstormers at (515) 633-2255 or log on to www.theiowabarnstormers.com.