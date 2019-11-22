Just Released

Waukee’s Annual WinterFest Celebration Set for Dec. 6

Bring on the holiday cheer with Waukee’s free, annual WinterFest celebration on Friday, Dec. 6 in the Downtown Triangle area. Downtown businesses will host open houses from 4:30-8 p.m. The rest of the festivities kick off at 6 p.m. SHARP when Santa Claus and Waukee Mayor Bill Peard light the WinterFest Tree!



“WinterFest offers an early opportunity to gather with family members, friends and neighbors to celebrate the holidays,” said Mayor Peard. “This is my final WinterFest as Waukee Mayor, so seeing the looks on the kids’ faces when the tree lights up will be extra special for me this year.”



After the tree lighting, kids can visit Santa at the Waukee Community Center. Guests can watch an ice sculptor create holiday pieces, enjoy hot cocoa and cookies (sponsored by Mi-Fiber), make art with the Waukee Area Arts Council, hear carolers, play mini golf (sponsored by Grace Baptist Church) and embark on a scavenger hunt. An old-fashioned trolley will circle residential streets with the WinterFest Light Tour, and the popular Snowball Drop will take place at 6:30 p.m. for kids up to age 10.



“Crews will again drop 600 snowballs (table tennis balls) from above which kids will retrieve and redeem for a free book at Charter Bank’s downtown Waukee location.” said Recreation Supervisor Danae Edwards. “This was a bit hit last year. Not only is it fun, but the kids go home with something to read!”



WinterFest attendees are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items to be distributed to those in need through Waukee Area Christian Services. Those items can be dropped off at the Waukee Community Center during WinterFest or at the Waukee Public Works Building (805 University Avenue) December 2-13.



For more information, visit www.Waukee.org/winterfest.