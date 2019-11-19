Just Released

IMT Des Moines Half Marathon recognized as Best Half Marathon in Iowa by RaceRaves

The results are in, and the IMT Des Moines Half Marathon has been recognized by RaceRaves as the top half marathon in Iowa.

RaceRaves, the leading online race finder and reviews community for runners of all levels, has announced the winners of its “Runners Choice: Best Half Marathons in the U.S.” poll.

The top race in each state was crowned based on votes from thousands of runners across the country, along with reviews and ratings on RaceRaves.com. More than a laundry list, the handy new guide will help first-timers and seasoned runners alike build their all-star half marathon wish list.

Common themes among the winning events include exceptional production, on-course support, and strong community involvement. As well as a course that showcases the beauty and attractions of the local region.

“It is an honor to be recognized in this way by our athletes. The credit truly goes to the IMT Des Moines Marathon Race Committee and the more than 1,000 volunteers that make the event possible. Along with recognition to the City of Des Moines, for the outstanding support we receive year after year, from the community, spectators and city officials.” said Chris Burch, Race Director, IMT Des Moines Marathon.

Not only is Des Moines the dominant half marathon in Iowa, it’s also one of des best in des Midwest as indicated by its glowing reviews on RaceRaves.com with an Overall Rating of 4.6 out of 5 shoes.

“This initiative exemplifies our passion and commitment to help runners discover the best races across the country.” said RaceRaves Co-founder Mike Sohaskey. “We’re fired up by the enthusiastic response from runners nationwide, and we congratulate the IMT Des Moines Marathon on this well-deserved accolade.”

The complete list of winning half marathons by state is available on RaceRaves.com by clicking here https://raceraves.com/best-half-marathons-in-us/?fbclid=IwAR1yRi4LXBTxnhc0saDq4D0hrJC3zJQ5-gmWdJraNRqwg_AFClgPG2V4PZU.