Just Released

Access Systems Named ConnectWise Partner of the Year

On Friday, Nov. 1, ConnectWise recognized Access Systems as their Partner of the Year from the MSP501 list at their annual IT Nation event. Each year ConnectWise selects a partner who has excelled in product usage, community involvement and an overall positive representation of the IT Nation.

“We are honored to receive this achievement,” said Mitch Henry, Vice President of IT. “ConnectWise has always been a useful partner and tool for us at Access Systems. They help us provide good customer service which is always our goal.”

The MSP501 list is conducted every year and are ranked based on product offering, growth and revenue. Access Systems has placed on the list three years in a row. In 2019, they took 39th place out of 501.

About Access Systems: Access Systems was founded in 1986 in Urbandale and is one of the most tenured technology companies in the Midwest. With a full spectrum of services that range from IT solutions, copiers and printers, phone systems and document imaging, Access Systems is one of the few elite office technology providers that can help businesses of all sizes become more efficient in their business processes. Access Systems is locally owned and managed by key leaders hailing from the Midwest with values to match and decades of industry experience. To learn how Access can keep your office connected, please visit https://www.accesssystems.com or call 888-464-8770. Access Systems can also be found on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook for industry tips and information.

About ConnectWise: ConnectWise is a software company that fuels Technology Solution Provider (TSP) growth. We provide the industry’s most popular platform for operating an As-a-Service business. Featuring the most extensive set of elegantly integrated functions, ConnectWise automates the full lifecycle of technology service delivery, from sales and service to project tracking and back-office functions, for more than 28,000 partners in more than 65 countries. We believe in an open ecosystem, the power of choice and providing a single pane of glass view.