Just Released

HISTORIC EAST VILLAGE HOSTS HOLIDAY PROMENADE NEXT WEEK

The Holiday Promenade in Historic East Village is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Holiday Promenade is the kickoff to the holiday season in Downtown Des Moines (DSM) and has a fun-filled weekend of events.

The Holiday Promenade Schedule

Friday, Nov. 22

5:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Horse-drawn Trolley Rides at the Historical Building on E. Locust St.

6 p.m. – Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa at Brenton Skating Plaza

6 p.m. – Tap Dancers on the corner of E. 5th and E. Locust St.

6 – 8 p.m. – Chocolate Milk Cheer Station on the corner of E. Grand and E. 2nd St.

6:30 p.m. – Ice Carving Demonstration at Brenton Skating Plaza

7:15 – 8:15 p.m. – Santa at LifeServe Blood Center

9 p.m. – Fireworks Sponsored by MidAmerican Energy Company

Saturday, Nov. 23

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Santa in the Historic East Village Businesses

12 – 3 p.m. – Horse-drawn Trolley Rides at the Historical Building on E. Locust St.

12 p.m. – Tap Dancers on the corner of E. 5th and Locust St.

12:30 p.m. – East High School Bell Choir on E. Locust St. adjacent from E. 3rd St.

1 – 3 p.m. – Chocolate Milk Cheer Station on the corner of E. Grand and E. 2nd St.