Just Released

You are invited to LIGHT Valley Junction!

Historic Valley Junction will unveil Phase 1 of LIGHT Valley Junction at 4 p.m. on Nov. 21 as it kicks off the holiday season with MINGLE & JINGLE in the Junction.

The Historic Valley Junction Foundation has partnered with Valley Junction based KCL Engineering to create a lighting solution that celebrates our historic charm while attracting visitors of all ages from near and far. KCL Engineering is a national leader in innovative lighting installations that include Yankee Stadium, Knott’s Berry Farm and Adventureland.

LIGHT Valley Junction will be an interactive, comprehensive and district-wide lighting installation that will attract more visitors to the business district and neighborhood. The result will be cutting-edge and unlike lighting projects found throughout the Midwest.

LIGHT Valley Junction, sponsored by the City of West Des Moines, Polk County Board of Supervisors, Prairie Meadows, the Historic Valley Junction Foundation and KCL Engineering, will be unveiling Phase 1 of this transformative project to the public on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Initiating in Railroad Park, the inaugural year of LIGHT Valley Junction will showcase an inspiring combination of color-changing lights, providing a truly inspiring experience with many unique effects. With LED technology, the system is economical, energy-efficient, and capable of sophisticated programming to create spectacular shows. Subsequent phases of LIGHT Valley Junction will create a multitude of interactive, comprehensive, district-wide lighting installations to be enjoyed throughout the business district yearlong.

Project Managers for LIGHT Valley Junction have this to say about the project…..

Julie Eliason, Director of Marketing at KCL Engineering says, “It feels serendipitous forward-thinking Historic Valley Junction Foundation and forward-thinking KCL found ourselves with this incredible, transformative opportunity. Valley Junction is our home and we feel privileged that our own backyard is now an innovation lab for cutting-edge lighting technology. We can’t wait to continue showing the world what community placemaking through lighting can do.”

“LIGHT Valley Junction is the brainchild of Historic Valley Junction’s former, long-time Executive Director, Jim Miller, and would not have been possible without his creativity nor would this project have come to LIGHT without the generous support of our financial partners: The City of West Des Moines, Polk County Board of Supervisors, Prairie Meadows Race Track and Casino and KCL Engineering,” said Jamie Lamb, Project Manager for Historic Valley Junction Foundation.

Historic Valley Junction is six blocks of specialty shops that include art galleries, antique shops, fashion boutiques, salons, service businesses and restaurants. For more information on Valley Junction or event details, visit www.valleyjunction.com.