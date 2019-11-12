Just Released

Free “Wellness Weekends” at Smash Park

Smash Park has come up with a new concept for community engagement. Back in September, Smash Park started doing “Wellness Weekends” in the Yard and will move these pop-up classes inside as the weather changes. The goal of Wellness Weekends is to bring in different fitness studios and organizations to teach group classes on Saturdays. The creation of “Wellness Weekends” was intended for Smash Park to partner with local wellness centers and to invite the public to come and try different types of workout classes at Smash Park for free. This allows businesses to gain more exposure while the public can try classes for free and Smash Park can provide the space. Not only are people able to teach classes but are more than welcome to have a booth for membership sign-ups or have branded materials or just to talk with people who love to exercise.

Wellness Weekends fitness classes are always free. Smash Park is located at 6625 Coachlight Drive, West Des Moines. For more information, visit https://smashpark.com.