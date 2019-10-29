Just Released

Iowa State Fairgrounds Arts & Crafts Show – Nov. 15-17

The Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show is scheduled for Nov. 15th-17 at the Varied Industries Building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. This is Iowa’s largest show, with over 300 talented exhibitors from seven states presenting and selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts.

The show is a production of Callahan Promotions, Inc. and offers patrons the chance to enjoy original, affordable arts and crafts. Products being sold include oak furniture, pottery, jewelry, clothing, floral wreaths, stained glass, several different types of food items, lawn and garden art, and much more, with over 100,000 square feet of display space.

Admission to the show is only $7, with anyone 10 and under free. All patrons will receive a 3-day re-entry hand stamp good for the entire 3-day run of the show.

Show hours are Friday night from 5-9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking for the show is always free.

For the public’s convenience, a free shuttle bus service will be available on both Friday and Saturday and will shuttle the public from the northern parking lots to the front of the Varied Industries Building.

You can find them on Facebook under Callahan Promotions, Inc. to purchase discounted advance tickets and for a chance to win one of four $50 gift certificates. For more information, call 563-652-4529.