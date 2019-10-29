Just Released

CHARGES SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED IN DALLAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE INCIDENT

To All Those Concerned:

Charges against Justin Wynn and Gary DeMercurio, the two men at the center of the Dallas County Courthouse incident on Sept. 11, 2019, have been reduced from felony accusations of Burglary to the simple misdemeanor offense of Criminal Trespass (i.e. the equivalent of a traffic ticket).

Wynn and DeMercurio’s attorney, Matthew Lindholm, of the West Des Moines Law Firm, Gourley, Rehkemper & Lindholm has released the following statement:

Mr. Wynn and Mr. DeMercurio were simply doing the job they were hired to do and did it well. They committed no crime and will not rest until their names are cleared. The mere filing of the accusations has and will continue to have a profound negative impact on their professional careers and potentially the State of Iowa’s ability to contract such work in the future.

Mr. Wynn and Mr. DeMercurio find themselves caught at the center of a power struggle in which certain County authorities have felt slighted by the Iowa Judicial Branch. Unfortunately, the County has seized upon these gentlemen’s successful performance of their jobs as an opportunity to settle a score instead of focusing on the clearly deficient security being provided to the courthouse and the confidential and sensitive information therein.

Sincerely,

GOURLEY, REHKEMPER, & LINDHOLM, PLC

/S/

Matthew T. Lindholm