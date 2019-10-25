Just Released

PUMPKINS in the JUNCTION: Costumes, treats, hay rack rides and more at Historic Valley Junction’s Annual Pumpkin Walk

Join the Halloween fun as children show off their costumes and travel through Historic Valley Junction on Sunday, Oct. 27th, 2-5 p.m.

Pumpkin Walk participants will meet from 2-5 p.m. in Historic Valley Junction for children’s activities including face painting, hula-hooping, bubbles and balloon art in Railroad Park. Children can walk door-to-door to gather candy from participating Valley Junction merchants with a stop at the Swander Gazebo at 5th & Maple for a free pumpkin (while supplies last). Catch a hayrack ride at First National Bank 5th & Elm Streets.) Sponsors for the Pumpkin Walk are First National Bank, The Historic Valley Junction Foundation, The Theatrical Shop and Nan’s Nummies.

Historic Valley Junction is six square blocks of antique and specialty shops, art galleries, fashion boutiques, hair salons, service businesses, and restaurants. Many of these businesses will be open to the public during the PUMPKIN WALK. Visit our website, www.valleyjunction.com for more information and a complete calendar of events.