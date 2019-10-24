Just Released

HOLIDAY PROMENADE IN HISTORIC EAST VILLAGE SET FOR NOV. 22–23

The Holiday Promenade in Historic East Village is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23. The Holiday Promenade is the kickoff to the holiday season in Downtown Des Moines (DSM) held annually the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Patrons can enjoy holiday shopping and festivities. The Promenade is a free event where businesses offer special deals. The neighborhood is lit up with twinkle lights that will be displayed throughout the holiday season, and filled with carolers, dancers, musicians and horse-drawn trolley rides. Friday night will feature a special tree-lighting ceremony at Brenton Skating Plaza as well as a fireworks display. On Saturday, activities will be focused on shopping and children’s activities. Throughout the weekend, Santa Claus will be available for visits with children, ice carving demonstrations will take place and there will be special promotions in various shops. Brenton Skating Plaza will be open for skating on both days.

Friday night’s activities begin at 5 p.m. and go through 9 p.m. with the fireworks display. Saturday’s activities will begin at 10 a.m. and go through 5 p.m.

The Holiday Promenade is sponsored by MidAmerican Energy Company, Iowa State Bank, The Patty & Jim Cownie Charitable Fund, Beal Derkenne Construction, LLC, Christensen Development, Community Choice Credit Union, Ernie’s Boondock, Kitchen Collage and RAYGUN and supported by numerous Historic East Village retailers.

Attendees are also encouraged to attend the Des Moines Winter Farmers’ Market presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines, which will take place from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Nov. 22 – 23 at Hy-Vee Hall at the Iowa Events Center in Downtown DSM.

Learn more about the Holiday Promenade at holidaypromenade.com.