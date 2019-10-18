Just Released

Bank Iowa Receives Two Public Relations Society of America Awards

Bank Iowa celebrated two more marketing wins on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA Central Iowa) PRIME Awards Ceremony. The annual event recognizes marketing and communications excellence among brands across Iowa in various businesses and industries.

Bank Iowa won two awards of merits in the following categories:

Website Design — Bank Iowa’s new website, which launched in May 2019

Marketing Consumer Product — Eleanor Saves the Day Campaign

“Our team is driven to consistently inspire one another to be creative, finding new ways to differentiate the Bank Iowa brand,” said Bank Iowa’s Josh Fleming, vice president and marketing director. “Awards that highlight our bank among some of the most respected companies in the state is both humbling and rewarding evidence that we’ve achieved that goal.”

Website Design

Bank Iowa enlisted Des Moines advertising agency Lessing-Flynn to design and develop a website that would better serve customers across the state while offering localized content in an easy-to-manage format. The site targets potential customers, including individuals, businesses and farmers, as well as the bank’s current customers, located in and around Bank Iowa’s 26 locations.

The new website includes news and blog sections, location search, mini homepages for each of the communities served by the bank, financial calculators, Spanish-language content and a revamped careers section.

Eleanor Saves the Day Campaign

In June 2019, Bank Iowa released the book Eleanor Saves the Day, written by Fleming and illustrated by Nathan T. Wright, an Iowa illustrator, to attract young people and their families to the bank. The Eleanor Saves the Day campaign promoted Bank Iowa’s young savers accounts by offering up to a $25 match of a child’s account opening deposit. Each child also received a complimentary copy of the book.

Bank Iowa invited public libraries across the state to host meet and greets with the author and to receive a signed copy of the book.

Eleanor Saves the Day helps engage kids and their parents with a simple and basic way learn how to make good choices with money, putting them on a path to financial freedom.