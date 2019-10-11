Just Released

The Invincible Czars stop in Des Moines on Oct. 23 to play at the Fleur Cinema

The Invincible Czars–a mini-orchestra from Austin, Texas–are touring the country while performing a modern and completely original score accompanied with the 1920 German silent film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.”

The band performs its music live while the movie plays on the screen behind them. Its website says, it “aims to give modern day movie-goers a musical context through which they can better appreciate the importance and artistry of silent era films.”

The group includes Phil Davidson, a violinist and rising musician who attended West Des Moines’ Valley High School.

The Invincible Czars stop in Des Moines on Oct. 23 at 7:05 p.m. to play at the Fleur Cinema.

ABOUT THE INVINCIBLE CZARS

“Whether they’re playing a rock show in a club, a live silent film soundtrack in a theater, or a holiday event in a park, The Invincible Czars are always entertaining and out of the ordinary. Their musicianship is complemented with humor, magic tricks, fun and wacky wardrobe, and occasional minor acrobatics,” according to its website. For more information, visit http://invincibleczars.com/Caligari.