Just Released

Barnstormers Name New Head Coach: Ameer Ismail joins Iowa Barnstormers Organization

The Iowa Barnstormers have named Ameer Ismail as their new Head Coach, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Pettit announced today. Ismail joins the organization effective immediately and will oversee all coaching duties.

Ismail brings a wealth of knowledge to the Barnstormers organization, with experience both playing and coaching. After a brief stint in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ismail found the indoor game where he played linebacker for several teams including the Jacksonville Sharks (AFL), Milwaukee Mustangs (AFL), Tri-Cities Fever (IFL), Bloomington Edge (IFL), and Chicago Slaughter (IFL).

Turning his attention toward coaching in 2014, Ismail served as defensive coordinator for teams including the Cedar Rapids Titans, Tri-Cities Fever, and Spokane Empire. His first head coaching appearance came in 2017 with the Bloomington Edge (CIF) and in 2018 he led the first-year Massachusetts Pirates (NAL) to an 11-5 regular season record, earning honors as the NAL Coach of the Year.

Ismail also has experience coaching high school and college football teams, currently serving as Assistant Football Coach overseeing the outside linebackers at Albion College in Michigan.

“It is such an amazing honor to be named the new Head Coach of the Iowa Barnstormers, the most prestigious and historic team in all of indoor or arena football,” said Ismail. “John Pettit and I have known each other and maintained a great relationship over the years despite being on different teams or even in different leagues. To be able to work with someone of his expertise and experience is another major reason why I wanted to be here. We will continue the winning ways with tremendous positive culture for our community and fans. I am very grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to bring another championship to Des Moines.”

The Barnstormers are excited to have Coach Ismail on board for the 2020 season and look forward to continuing to establish the Barnstormers as a pillar in the greater Des Moines community.

Fans and media are invited to meet Coach Ismail on Monday, October 7 at Mac Shack in West Des Moines, Iowa from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Announcements about additional coaching staff will be coming shortly.

Season Tickets for the Iowa Barnstormers 2020 season are on sale now starting as low as $80 per seat. For more information, call the Barnstormers at (515) 633-2255 or visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com