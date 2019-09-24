Just Released

Ankeny Art Center Proudly Presents: Central Iowa Textile Artists & Tracey Simmonds

Beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Ankeny Art Center will be featuring the works of the Central Iowa Textile Artists and Tracey Simmonds. Central Iowa Textile Artists is a local group that will be presenting their show titled “Fiber – A Colorful Life.”

Tracey Simmonds is a local artist whose show explores fine art through the use of alcohol ink. Please join us in celebrating these local talents at their reception on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5-7 p.m. Receptions at the Ankeny Art Center offer a great excuse to indulge in a little free wine and cheese, but you also have the opportunity to chat with the artist and experience an evening of culture with new people. Best of all, our artist receptions and exhibits are always free and open to the public!

The Central Iowa Textile Artists and Tracey Simmonds show will also be available for viewing from Oct. 1 through Nov. 27 during normal business hours at the Ankeny Art Center. Ankeny Art Center is open Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday 4-7 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon. Closed Sunday and Monday.

All gallery shows are free and open to the public.