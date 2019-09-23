Just Released

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF CENTRAL IOWA RECEIVES $150,000: The Children’s Charity grant to fund dining hall at future high-school club.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa (BGCCI) has been selected by Variety—the Children’s Charity as the recipient of $150,000 grant to fund the Feeding the Future Dining Hall at the future E.T. Meredith Jr. Club at East High School in Des Moines.

“We are honored to receive such a generous grant from Variety—the Children’s Charity,” said Jodie Warth, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Iowa. “Continuing our momentum to provide opportunities forchildren throughout Des Moines has always been our focus, and this grant helps us continue to build on our vision for Club Pathways and the E.T. Meredith Jr. Club by strategically serving east area teens.”

The E.T. Meredith Jr. Club is the second new club to open as part of the Club Pathways initiative. Just last week, BGCCI celebrated the opening of the Gregory & Suzie Glazer Burt Boys & Girls Club at Drake University.

The E.T. Meredith Jr. Club is currently undergoing construction and is anticipated to open in January of 2020. The club will serve an estimated 100 teens in year one, growing to 200 by year five. Programs will focus on career development, technology and employment opportunities to ensure members are on track for graduation with a plan for the future.

