Urbandale Business Recognized 30th Time for Service Excellence

On Wednesday morning, employees of MMIT Business Solutions in Urbandale were recognized with the 2019 Pro-Tech Service Award, an award given to those Konica Minolta dealerships that demonstrate the highest commitment to customer support and satisfaction. MMIT also received special recognition for its longstanding excellence, as this marks the 30th consecutive year the dealership has earned this award.

To attain the Pro-Tech standard, each element of MMIT’s operation was evaluated and measured, including its management skills, inventory control systems, technical expertise, dispatch systems and customer satisfaction ratings.

“This is a huge achievement for MMIT and we are extremely proud of everyone who helped us achieve our 30-year mark,” said John Skow, Technical Services Manager, MMIT. “We strive to uphold our commitment to customer excellence by delivering professional, reliable service.” The Pro-Tech program requires that dealers meet strict requirements to ensure they are providing the best customer and product support for their Konica Minolta devices in the field. Pro-Tech dealers must also allow random inspections of their Konica Minolta products at customer locations to verify that products are well maintained and customers are satisfied with the level of service and product support.

“The Pro-Tech Service Award represents achievement of Konica Minolta’s highest standards for dealer service and proficiency, and we are excited to again recognize MMIT,” said James Ingrassia, Vice President, Solutions Support Division, Konica Minolta. “Their steadfast dedication to providing the highest level of customer service to maintain this certification for 30 years is an extraordinary accomplishment, and we look forward to continuing our relationship for many more years to come.”

As part of this elite group of experts, Konica Minolta dealers are able to provide the services of Pro-Tech certified technicians to all their customers – raising the standard of customer service and assuring customers that they can count on Konica Minolta for all their document imaging and solution needs.