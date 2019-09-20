Just Released

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Makes Exclusive Visit to Karl Chevrolet: Karl Chevrolet, Ankeny will host event for enthusiasts, customers before car goes on sale

On Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the highly anticipated 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will make an exclusive appearance at Karl Chevrolet, before it officially goes on sale. This U.S. tour will give enthusiasts around the country an up-close look at the first-ever production mid-engine Corvette – offering a new standard of design, performance, technology and craftsmanship.

The tour includes a hands-on look at the new Corvette as well as numerous interactive displays. At these events, vehicle specialists will host customers interested in learning about the new mid-engine supercar, display customizable parts (seats, wheels, accessories, etc.) and teach people how to personalize their own Corvette.

“This exclusive tour gives Corvette enthusiasts the opportunity to engage with the all new 2020 Corvette Stingray in their own city before it officially hits showroom floors,” said Brian Sweeney, Chevrolet U.S. vice president. “We designed the tour with fans in

mind and are thrilled for them to be some of the first to see the mid-engine Corvette at their local dealership.”

This one-of-a-kind fan experience is fitting for the first-ever production mid-engine Corvette, a vehicle that invented the American sports car segment when Chevy debuted the first generation in 1953. This Next Generation builds upon, but also redefines Corvette’s legacy.

“We have been known for many years for being a top Corvette Dealer” said Carl Moyer, Owner of Karl Chevrolet. “We stock and sell more than any other dealer in the State of Iowa, so its no surprise that we would be picked as the first place to see the all new mid-engine C8 Corvette. Thanks to my friends at General Motors for allowing this to happen at Karl Chevrolet”

The tour, happening concurrently on the East and West Coasts, will stop at more than 125 select dealerships across the U.S. following the reveal in July 2019, and run through early 2020.